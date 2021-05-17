NC governor signs licensure bill for autism treatment

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — Supporters of those with autism says legislation signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper should expand access to treatment services and rein in costs.

The bipartisan measure that Cooper signed outside the Executive Mansion on Monday says behavior analysts can now operate independently, rather than under the previously required supervision of psychologists.

Backers of the legislation say North Carolina was the only state still mandating such control. Now these analysts will be licensed on their own.

Durham County Rep. Zack Hawkins has two sons with autism. He says under the old rules parents could lose out on treatment because of where they live.