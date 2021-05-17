North Carolina police officer injured during hit-and-run

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina police officer was injured when his cruiser was hit by a man who was driving while impaired and fled the scene of the accident.

News outlets report Winston-Salem police Cpl. James B. Pleasant was driving his marked patrol car late Sunday and was going through the intersection when someone driving an SUV ran a red light and hit the passenger side of the cruiser.

- Advertisement -

Police say the impact caused a can of pepper spray to burst, and Pleasant was taken to the hospital.

The motorist was found near Hanes Mall and charged with driving while impaired.