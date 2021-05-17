Summer on the Square concert series to rock Burgaw starting in June

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Burgaw and Pender County Parks and Recreation are collaborating once again to offer the 2021 Summer on the Square concert series.

“The Town of Burgaw is thrilled to partner with Pender County Parks & Recreation to offer a fun filled event that families can take pride in,” said Cody Suggs, Burgaw Parks and Recreation Director. “We hope to see everyone out and enjoying what Burgaw has to offer.”

The free events will feature live music by:

Thursday June 17 The Imitations (Beach)

Thursday July 15 Rivermist (Classic Rock)

Thursday July 29 Cat 5 Band (Beach/Variety)

“We are pleased to offer this concert series once again in downtown Burgaw this year,” said Zachary White, Pender County Parks and Recreation Supervisor. “The series will feature new bands in addition to a crowd favorite from previous years.”

All concerts will begin at 6:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to enjoy the entertainment. Various food trucks will be on site throughout the series. No alcohol or pets. All current COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. For more information contact 910-259-1330 or 910-300-6401.

The series will be hosted on the Pender County Courthouse Square, 100 S. Wright St., Burgaw 28425. All concerts are rain or shine. In the event of rain, concerts will be moved to the Burgaw Train Depot.