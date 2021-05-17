UNCW’s Trevor Marsh awarded CAA Baseball Player of the Week

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW Sports)– Trevor Marsh was named Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Week after leading UNCW to a weekend sweep of the College of Charleston and clinching the South Division title.

Marsh hit .545 (6-for-11) in the series, hit two home runs, scored four runs and knocked in seven. His grand slam in the eighth inning on Sunday capped a six-run outburst as UNCW turned a 4-2 deficit into an 8-4 lead

- Advertisement -

Marsh, who belted a walk-off homer earlier this season against Cincinnati, earned the Seahawks a series win on Saturday with a game-winning season in the bottom of the ninth for a 7-6 win. The Seahawks trailed Charleston, 6-3, entering the bottom of the eighth before drawing even with a three-run frame and then Marsh ended it in the ninth.

The Seahawks close out the regular season this weekend beginning on Tuesday at North Carolina and then visit nationally-ranked Charlotte for a three-game series that opens on Thursday.