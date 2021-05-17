Vendors set up shop on Mondays for Wrightsville Beach Farmers Market

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Wrightsville Beach Farmers Market is back on for another year.

Monday was the first day of the 2021 season. It’s located next to Town Hall and features area vendors including food, art, jewelry, and more.

Garden Gem Art Owner Christana Brown says the community is supportive and great to see all the different businesses show off their individual crafts and knowledge.

Brown says she began painting more because of the pandemic.

“To be able to do farmers markets in a safe way with masks and social distancing, it was like a life saver to us. So this year, it’s kind of even more exciting because I get to do it with a lot more people and without the masks, so it’s been really, really exciting,” she said.

The farmers market takes place on Monday until Dec 13 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.