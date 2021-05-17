WPD asks for help identifying suspect in fatal hit-and-run

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department traffic unit is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect and vehicle in a fatal hit-and-run.

It happened early Sunday morning, May 16, on Martin Luther King Parkway near Kerr Ave.

Police said the hit and run resulted in the death of a 17-year-old girl from Brunswick County.

Investigators believe that the vehicle maybe a silver 2012 Chrysler Town and Country van.

Police believe the driver is a middle aged man who operates the vehicle for hire and picks up fares from downtown Wilmington prior to and during bar closing.

Though police said this vehicle is not a registered taxi for hire.

If you have any information please call the Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3609.

In order to remain anonymous you can send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC, add a space, and type your info or use the Wilmington NC PD app.