WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Two Cape Fear Academy basketball standouts are taking their talents to the collegiate level next fall.

Coastal Rivers Conference Player of the Year Gavin Guion signed his national letter of intent to play basketball at Georgia Southwestern.

His teammate and fellow Hurricanes standout Evan Marinov will be taking his talents to Luther College next year.

Both players were pivotal in Cape Fear Academy’s run in the state playoffs over the past two season.