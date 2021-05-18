Coastal Christian High School has five student-athletes sign their national letters of intent

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Five student-athletes at Coastal Christian High School expierenced a moment they will never forget on Tuesday afternoon. The seniors signed their national letters of intent to continue their athletic and academic careers at the next level.

Coastal Christian Athletic Director Mike Scheffel says days like these are what athletes works towards for years.

“We want our our athletes to dream big and do the work to get there,” said Scheffel. “Certainly these five have done that. They’ve now earned the opportunity to go beyond high school to continue to play at the collegiate level, which is a great thing.”

Below, is the list of CCHS athletes that signed and where they’re headed to compete at.

Trevon Davis- Brunswick Community College (Baseball)

Caleb Fargo- Shenandoah University (XC and Track & Field)

Sarah Holler- Covenant College (Track & Field)

Troy Lacerte- Belmont Abbey (Baseball)

Nick Scrocco- Appalachian State (XC and Track & Field)