NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Jungle Rapids Family Fun Park says its water park will welcome guests again starting this weekend.

The park will be open Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting.

- Advertisement -

It will then be open daily from May 28 through August 22. The last day of the water park for the season is September 12.

Jungle Rapids is located at 5320 Oleander Drive in Wilmington.

For rates, visit here.