LELAND, NC (WWAY) — One man has been arrested after he reportedly set a home on fire in Leland Tuesday morning.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gustavo Rangel, of Fayetteville, for allegedly setting fire to a mobile home on Bear Trap Drive.

He is charged with one felony count of burning certain buildings.

Rangel is being held in jail under a $40,000 bond.