New Hanover girls tennis outlasts Hoggard in matchup of unbeatens

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The New Hanover High School girls tennis team used a fast start on Monday afternoon to take down rival Hoggard in a matchup of unbeaten teams, 6-3.

New Hanover started the match off by winning five out of six in singles play. Hoggard was able to bounce back nicely in doubles. The Vikings took two out of three, but it wasn’t enough to pull out the win.

The match win improves the Wildcats record to (5-0) on the year, while Hoggard drops to (5-1).

Below, are the complete results from Monday afternoons match.

Singles

Peyton Philemon (New Hanover) defeats Elizabeth Vollmin (Hoggard) 6-1, 6-1

Mary Davis Thompson (New Hanover) defeats Macy Morrison (Hoggard) 6-2, 6-1

Sara Frances Butler (New Hanover) defeats Anna Haskins (Hoggard) 6-4, 6-0

Lucy Dimock (New Hanover) defeats Alex Lee (Hoggard) 6-1, 6-3

Elena Berg (Hoggard) defeats Maloy Basinger (New Hanover) 6-7, 6-4, 10-6

Caroline Morrison (New Hanover) defeats Margaret O’Malley (Hoggard) 6-3, 6-1

Doubles

Peyton Philemon & Mary Davis Thompson (New Hanover) defeated

Elizabeth Vollmin & Macy Morrison (Hoggard) 8-0

Anna Haskins & Alex Lee (Hoggard) defeated

Lucy Dimock & Maloy Basinger (New Hanover) 8-4

Elena Berg & Margaret O’Malley (Hoggard) defeated

Sara Frances Butler & Caroline Morrison (New Hanover) 9-7