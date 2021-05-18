Pender deputies search for convicted murderer now wanted for 15+ child sex crimes

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 41-year-old man charged with 16 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

PCSO says detectives were alerted to Bobby Lee Autry possessing child pornography.

Authorities believe he has left the area.

He is known to drive a blue 2012 four-door Nissan Versa with NC license plate HCE-4190.

Autry was recently released from prison after serving a 20-year sentence for second-degree murder.

If you know any information on his whereabouts call 911.