Police say North Carolina man took vehicle with child inside

ASHEBORO, NC (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina have arrested a man who they say stole an SUV with a child inside and who led deputies on a chase.

News outlets report officers in Asheboro on Monday spoke to a woman who told police she left her vehicle parked, unlocked and running while she went inside a store. While inside, police said, the man jumped into the SUV and drove away.

- Advertisement -

Randolph County sheriff’s deputies spotted the vehicle. The suspect failed to stop, but the chase ended four miles from where the vehicle was taken.

The child was unharmed.

Police filed multiple charges against 32-year-old James Allen Harris.