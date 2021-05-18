Port City Track Club shines in return to competition

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The Port City Track Club traveled down to South Carolina this past weekend compete in the Mout Pleasant Track and Field Meet. The team had six athletes bring home medals during the event.

It was their first time back competing in meets since the coronavirus pandemic began. Coach Rod Bell says it was just great to see his team back out there doing what they love.

- Advertisement -

“It was great to see the athletes get back to track and field after being out for more than a year due to COVID,” Bell said.

Top Performers 1st – 8th place

Rayshawn Simon (17-18 year boys): 1st place in the 100 and 200 meter dash, and 2nd place in the high jump

Kaleb Stubs (9-10 year boys): 7th place in the 200 meter dash, 4th place 400 meter dash

Casison Davis (9-10 year boys): 8th Place in the 200 meter dash, 7th place 400 meter dash

Cassidy Williams (8 and under girls): 1st Place Turbo Javelin

Semaj Johnson (11-12 girls): 2nd place long jump, 7th Place 100 meter dash, 6th place 200 meter dash

Macie Inman (15-16 girls): 4th place 100 meter dash, 3rd place 200 meter dash. 5th place long jump