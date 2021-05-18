Port City Track Club shines in return to competition

Five student-athletes at Coastal Christian High School expierenced a moment they will never forget on Tuesday afternoon. The seniors signed their national letters of intent to continue their athletic and academic careers at the next level.
UNCW spotted North Carolina an early nine-run lead and managed to cut it to a two-run deficit in the top of the eighth, but the Tar Heels closed out the game for a 14-9 win in non-conference action Tuesday at Brooks Field.
Jennifer Patterson was sitting inside her manufactured home Wednesday afternoon when she saw the tornado on her television screen crossing into Tuscaloosa County. Minutes later she would come face-to-face with the tornado, surviving thanks to a tree and a split-second decision.
The World Meteorological Organization’s Hurricane Committee has retired Dorian (2019) and Laura, Eta, and Iota (2020) from the rotating lists of Atlantic tropical cyclone names because of the death and destruction they caused.
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The PortCityTrack Club traveled down to South Carolina this past weekend compete in the Mout Pleasant Track and Field Meet. The team had six athletes bring home medals during the event.
It was their first time back competing in meets since the coronavirus pandemic began. Coach Rod Bell says it was just great to see his team back out there doing what they love.
“It was great to see the athletes get back to track and field after being out for more than a year due to COVID,” Bell said.
Top Performers 1st – 8th place
Rayshawn Simon (17-18 year boys): 1st place in the 100 and 200 meter dash, and 2nd place in the high jump
Kaleb Stubs (9-10 year boys): 7th place in the 200 meter dash, 4th place 400 meter dash
Casison Davis (9-10 year boys): 8th Place in the 200 meter dash, 7th place 400 meter dash
Cassidy Williams (8 and under girls): 1st Place Turbo Javelin
Semaj Johnson (11-12 girls): 2nd place long jump, 7th Place 100 meter dash, 6th place 200 meter dash
Macie Inman (15-16 girls): 4th place 100 meter dash, 3rd place 200 meter dash. 5th place long jump
