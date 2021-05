NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — As the U-pick strawberry season winds down in the Cape Fear, Lewis Farms says it’s now time to pick another type of berry.

The farm posted online Tuesday that its blueberry fields are open for U-pick.

Its blackberry fields typically open in June.

Lewis Farms has fruit fields along with an ice cream and nursery stand in Ogden, located at 6517 Gordon Road.

The business is open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1 – 5 p.m.