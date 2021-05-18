UNCW Baseball sees rally fall short in loss to North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, NC (UNCW Sports)–UNCW spotted North Carolina an early nine-run lead and managed to cut it to a two-run deficit in the top of the eighth, but the Tar Heels closed out the game for a 14-9 win in non-conference action Tuesday at Brooks Field.

The Tar Heels improved to 25-22 while the Seahawks dipped to 29-18.

Cole Weiss led the Seahawks at the plate with a pair of hits and four runs knocked in. Taber Mongero drove in a pair on two hits and Matt Suggs plated two runs of his own.

Mac Horvath collected three hits, including his fourth home run of the season and knocked in four runs. Angel Zarate had two hits and scored four runs at the top of the North Carolina order.

Connor Olio (2-1) was credited with the win out of the bullpen.

UNCW starter Ryan Calvert (1-2) took the loss.

The Seahawks visit nationally-ranked Charlotte for a three-game series beginning Thursday at 6 p.m.