WATCH: NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher celebrates an ‘otterly’ adorable birthday

FORT FISHER, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher had an “otterly” cute birthday celebration on Monday.

The aquarium is the home of four Asian small-clawed otters — one of which, Triton, just turned four years old.

- Advertisement -

Triton is the youngest female of the family in the aquarium’s care.

Happy Birthday, Triton! Our team prepared an ice cake with clams, plenty of pipes to play with, and even bubbles to celebrate Triton turning four. Enrichment activities like this let the otters interact with their environment in new ways keeping them stimulated and healthy. pic.twitter.com/ZhFN9VNeSQ — NC Aquarium at FF (@NCAquariumFF) May 18, 2021



Staff whipped up an ice cake made with veggies and clams. The otters were also treated to gelatin snacks, bubbles, and pipes were placed inside the exhibit for them to swim through.

“Enrichment activities like this let the otters interact with their environment in new ways keeping them stimulated and healthy,” NCAFF wrote on twitter.