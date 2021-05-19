After 7 years, South Carolina man found not guilty of murder

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) — A man who spent nearly seven years awaiting trial for murder in South Carolina has been exonerated after testifying in his own defense that he gave police the name and address of the person who committed the crime.

The jury found 28-year-old Jeffrey Keezel not guilty in 2014 killing of 30-year-old Ricardo “Sisco” Sprinkle in 2014.

- Advertisement -

Keezel testified that the killer threatened to kill his family if he didn’t take the murder weapon.

Defense attorney Carl B. Grant says prosecutors didn’t present any DNA or fingerprint evidence and police never made any other arrests.

Prosecutors and police have declined to comment after the verdict.