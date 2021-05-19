Brunswick County Schools launches virtual learning interest survey for 2021-22 school year

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County Schools has launched a survey to see if parents and students would be interested in a virtual learning option for the upcoming school year.
The school district posted the survey on Wednesday to gauge the interest of the school community.
If you are interested in enrolling your elementary, middle, or high school student in a virtual classroom for the 2021-22 school year, you can access the survey here. More details on the requirements can be found on the webpage as well.