Brunswick County Schools launches virtual learning interest survey for 2021-22 school year

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County Schools has launched a survey to see if parents and students would be interested in a virtual learning option for the upcoming school year.

The school district posted the survey on Wednesday to gauge the interest of the school community.

- Advertisement -

If you are interested in enrolling your elementary, middle, or high school student in a virtual classroom for the 2021-22 school year, you can access the survey here. More details on the requirements can be found on the webpage as well.