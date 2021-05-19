Local bird sanctuary needs your help to find eggs a new home

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — Skywatch, our area bird shelter and rehab center needs your help.

Skywatch volunteers recently found abandoned osprey eggs that need a new nest before they hatch, and they’re asking for your help to find another osprey nest to put them in.

According to one Skywatch spokesperson, ospreys can only learn hunting and migration skills from adult birds, and cannot be released into the wild if they’ve been raised in captivity.

So far, the organization has several leads, but not many are close enough to reach safely.

If you know of a nest and would like to help, call 855-407-3728 or follow this link to their website.