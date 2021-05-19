Pediatrician addresses common mask questions

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Suzanne Smith, the chief pediatrician at Wilmington Health says many parents are confused after the latest CDC mask guidance.

The most common questions:

- Advertisement -

How can I keep my child safe if they’re unvaccinated?

Are masks safe for kids?

Is it worth is for kids to wear masks?

Smith said she recommends masking up and having your child wear a mask when going into crowded areas. She adds that wearing a mask all day is proven safe for children and adults.

“Masks have actually cut down the spread of all kinds of respiratory illnesses this whole winter,” Smith explained. “We haven’t seen flu, we haven’t seen RSV, the common colds are starting to pick up a little bit. But, the masks really are very safe, and they are effective at decreasing transmission of COVID-19.”

According to Smith it will be safe for kids to wear masks all day at school, though she notes many are allowing them to take mask breaks outdoors anyway.