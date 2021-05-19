Riverfront Park construction set to finish June 28, grand opening planned for July 4

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington is known for the arts and bigger names in the music industry are now catching wind of the Port City as the Riverfront Park and Amphitheater finishes up construction and prepares to open in July.

The latest concert announced at the brand new venue is five-time Grammy Award Winners Lady A, formerly known as Lady Antebellum, but they aren’t the only A-list names set to take the stage in the coming months.

“Obviously Widespread Panic sold out in ten minutes,” Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo said. “We have Miranda Lambert coming, we have Train coming, and an assortment of others. So far, all 20 dates have been booked with more demand.”

Mayor Bill Saffo reassures that the beloved Greenfield Lake Amphitheater will still be used, but the new addition by the river will bring in acts that Wilmingtonians typically would have to travel to Raleigh or Charlotte to see, bringing more money into the city and its businesses.

For those who may not be able to get tickets, for either financial reasons or just because the act sold out, Saffo says the Riverwalk will remain open during the shows. So you’ll be able to view the shows from the Riverwalk or on the river in a boat.

A key to the park’s quick success — the partnership with LiveNation, one of the largest concert promoters in the world.

“We wanted to tell the people in this region, not only here in Wilmington but also Southeastern North Carolina, that we can bring big acts here,” Saffo said. “But we have to have accessibility to those acts and those agents, and we needed to have a professional organization and company to be able to do that.”

Although the park has attracted big names, Saffo says the goal is for the park to be active even when it’s not in “concert mode,” with a splash pad, an environmental exhibition, and even a spot for bridal portraits and weddings.

“If you just want to go down there in the afternoon and have lunch on the grand lawn, because it’s going to have this beautiful lawn area, to just be able to go out there and enjoy the outdoors, throw frisbee, fly a kite, have a picnic, this is the place to be able to do it,” Saffo said.

Additionally, Saffo says the park opening as we turn the corner on the pandemic seems to be a good omen for the park.

The construction is set to complete by June 28 and Saffo says there is a large grand opening planned for July 4, where there will be local live music, food trucks, and more.

The capacity for the amphitheater will be 7,200.