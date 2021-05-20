Israeli media: Cabinet approves cease-fire in Gaza

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office has announced a cease-fire to halt an 11-day military operation against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.

A statement issued late Thursday said his Security Cabinet unilaterally approved an Egyptian-mediated proposal. It said the sides were still determining when exactly it was to take effect.

Multiple reports said the truce was to go into effect at 2 a.m., just over three hours after the cabinet’s decision. The move came after heavy U.S. pressure to halt the offensive.

There was no immediate comment from Hamas.