WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Laney High School Athletic Director Fred Lynch is being recognized for his years of hard work and dedication to the Buccaneers athletic program.

The school announced on Wednesday, that Lynch would be inducted in the 2021 Class of the North Carolina Athletic Directors Hall of Fame this summer.

He has been employed at Laney High School for over 40 years, serving as both a coach and athletic director during that time.