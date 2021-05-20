Man suspected of killing 3 in 2 states still eluding police

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) — The search for a man who authorities say fired shots at officers during a chase in South Carolina has stretched into a third day.

Since the search started Monday, investigators have linked 27-year-old Tyler Terry to a killing in York County and two other Chester County shootings all this month as well as two shooting deaths in Missouri.

The woman who was driving Terry during the chase late Monday night remains in custody and the body of her missing husband was found.

Authorities say Terry on Thursday stole a gun, shirt and shoes from an unlocked truck in Chester County.

Nearly 100 officers have joined with police dogs, helicopters and drones to keep looking around the clock for Terry.