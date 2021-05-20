NC legislature considers bonuses for unemployed who get jobs

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — North Carolina unemployment benefit recipients could get bonuses of $1,500 if they return to work soon under legislation unveiled by Republican lawmakers.
A Senate committee discussed the proposal Thursday but did not vote on it.
It’s designed to get people off of relatively generous unemployment benefits supplemented by the federal government. Employers are struggling to fill job vacancies as the post-coronavirus economy is surging.
Benefit recipients who start a new job by June 1 would get $1,500. It would then be lowered to $800 if they begin a job by July 1.
The federal government would have to OK using the supplements this way.