NHSO: Guns and meth recovered from men following chase with deputies

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Authorities have released more information on the arrest of two men who led deputies on a chase in Wilmington.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says both were armed with guns and one of them had more than 20 outstanding warrants.

WWAY has now learned that Devin Owens is the second suspect arrested.

The sheriff’s office recovered three stolen shotguns and meth from their car.

The other suspect, Adam Michael Clodfelter, was the driver who led deputies on a chase Wednesday through the Breezewood condominium complex eventually blowing out three tires.

Both men ran away, but deputies arrested them nearby.

Officers say Clodfelter had more than 20 outstanding warrants in Randolph County.