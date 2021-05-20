North Brunswick wrestling takes down Hoggard in MEC action

LELAND, NC (WWAY)–The North Brunswick High School wrestling team picked up four pins on Wednesday night on their way to the 50-24 dual win over Hoggard.

Below, are the complete match results from Wednesday nights action on the mat.

106 lbs: Caden Farris (North Brunswick) Forfeit

113 lbs: Oscar Limon-Zarzosa (Hoggard) over Brooklyn Sumurrall (North Brunswick) Forfeit

120 lbs: Billy Bracy (North Brunswick) over Carter Baker (Hoggard) Fall 1:53

126 lbs: Joney Panas (North Brunswick) Forfeit

132 lbs: Levi Scurlock (North Brunswick) Forfeit

138 lbs: Aydan Mateer (North Brunswick) over Joshua Bullock (Hoggard) Fall 3:54

145 lbs: Hunter Campbell (North Brunswick) over Val Leblanc (Hoggard) Fall 4:14

152 lbs: Nolan Savard (Hoggard) over Bradley Evenson (North Brunswick) Fall 3:41

160 lbs: Yoel del Rio (North Brunswick) over James Wright (Hoggard) TF 18-1

170 lbs: Henry Heitman (Hoggard) over Anthony Martells (North Brunswick) Dec. 11-8

182 lbs: Tristan Marks (North Brunswick) over Julio Lima-Romano (Hoggard) Fall 2:43

195 lbs: Randy Talbot (Hoggard) oer Cesar Aguilar (North Brunswick) Fall 3:04

220 lbs: Cameron Gurkin (North Brunswick) over Pierce White (Hoggard) Dec. 9-2

285 lbs: Matthew Byrnes (Hoggard) over Dante Jimeno (North Brunswick) Dec. 3-0