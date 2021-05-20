North Carolina couple accused of stealing booster club funds

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — Federal authorities have accused a North Carolina couple of stealing $200,000 from a high school booster club and using COVID-19-relief business loans to cover their crime.

The Charlotte Observer reports Anthony and Deana Sharper both are charged with wire fraud, which carries up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine upon a conviction.

According to the indictment, over a three-year period starting in 2017, the Sharpers wrote more than $100,000 in checks to themselves for fraudulent reimbursements, wired booster club money directly to their personal bank accounts and also used booster credit and debit cards to run up thousands of dollars in personal expenses.