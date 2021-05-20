Public Health: At least 350 teens get COVID-19 vaccine in New Hanover County

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Public Health says at least 350 12-15 year olds have received the Pfizer vaccine since May 13.

“This makes up about a third of the people who have come through the county’s walk-up sites since last Thursday,” the health department wrote to WWAY.

- Advertisement -

There are other providers in the area who are also offering the Pfizer vaccine like New Hanover Regional Medical Center and others, so this number is not inclusive of any of those vaccinations.

NHRMC will hold a Kids Day COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pediatric providers will be on-site throughout the day to help answer questions about the vaccine.