Reward being offered by deputies for information in Clarkton murder

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is offering a reward in connection with a murder investigation.

According to the sheriff’s office, 25-year old Germaine Trayvon Menser was found dead inside an apartment at Oakdale Homes in Clarkton on May 7.

Someone shot Menser several times.

Investigators said the shooting appears to be drug-related.

The sheriff’s office is offering a reward for any information leading to an arrest and conviction.

If you know anything, call Detective Sgt. Donnie Williamson at the sheriff’s office at (910) 862-6948 or (910) 862-6960.