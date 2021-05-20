UNCW Baseball downs No.16 Charlotte in series opener

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Jac Croom homered and drove in three runs and UNCW pitchers struck 15 batters as UNCW topped 16th-ranked Charlotte, 6-2, in the series opener at Hayes Stadium on Thursday.

The Seahawks improved to 30-18 with the win while the 49ers dropped to 37-17. It was just the sixth home loss for the 49ers this season.

Croom had two hits on the night for the Seahawks as did Dillon Lifrieri , but it was Trevor Marsh , the reigning Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Week, who held game-high honors with three while scoring three runs and recording an outfield assist. Also homering for the Seahawks was Noah Liles , it was the first of his career.

Landen Roupp (7-4) struck out nine in five innings while limiting Charlotte to a run on three hits.

Spencer Giesting (3-2) was saddled with the loss, allowing five runs over six innings. He struck out nine.

Nate Furman and Aaron McKeithen each had two of Charlotte’s seven hits on the night. Jack Dagrum connected on his sixth home run of the season in the second inning.

Game two of the series is set for 6 p.m. on Friday.