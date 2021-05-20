UNCW Men’s Golf finishes 8th in NCAA Regional play

NOBLESVILLE, Ind.– UNCW’s attempt to advance to the NCAA Championships came up short in the final round as the Seahawks finished eighth in the 13-team field of the Noblesville Regional at the Sagamore Club.

Advancing to the Championships from the regional were Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, Louisville and UAB.

“We turned a lot of negatives into positives this season,” said UNCW Head Coach Daniel Bowden , who has guided the Seahawks to three straight NCAA regional appearances. “I’m proud of how the guys handled a very trying year. I see this as a great steppingstone for the program.”

UNCW senior Blake McShea closed out this collegiate career finishing tied for 10th at three-under-par for the regional. Teammate Lansdon Robbins carded UNCW’s best card of the round at one-under. He finished tied for 18th overall.

McShea’s three-round score of 213 is tied for third on UNCW’s all-time NCAA list and Robbins is tied for fifth with his score of 215.

McShea’s 10th-place finish is the third best recorded by a Seahawk at a NCAA regional.