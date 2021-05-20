Vacancy on Cape Fear Community College Board of Trustees

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (News Release) — The New Hanover County Board of Education is accepting letters of interest and resumes for a vacancy in one of the four positions appointed by the Board of Education to serve on the Cape Fear Community College Board of Trustees. The term of office is until June 30, 2025. Regular meetings are held on the fourth Thursday of every other month at 4:00 p.m. in the Board Room at Cape Fear Community College.

Interested applicants should submit a letter of interest and resume to:

The New Hanover County Board of Education

6410 Carolina Beach Road

Wilmington, NC 28412

Attention: Crystal Buie

crystal.buie@nhcs.net

The deadline to submit the required documentation is noon on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Please include in your letter of interest the reason(s) why you aspire to be appointed and the skill(s) you will bring to the office. The Board will review the documentation and select candidates to interview.