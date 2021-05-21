Authorities: 12 students in NC charged for senior prank

DENVER, NC (AP) — Authorities say 12 North Carolina high school students have been charged in connection with a senior prank that involved putting meat and eggs in the school’s vents.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a call Tuesday about vandalism at East Lincoln High School in Denver.

- Advertisement -

School officials also reported that buses and some areas inside the school building were covered with a sticky substance and glitter. The sheriff’s office estimates the prank caused around $5,000 in damage.

Security video helped identify the students.

Warrants were issued for eight students who are 18 years old and juvenile petitions were filed against four younger ones.