WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The N.C. Department of Transportation will close the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge for several overnight periods while crews inspect it.

The Wilmington bridge will close Sunday through Thursday at 9 p.m. and reopen the following days at 5 a.m. While the bridge is closed, crews will conduct their annual aerial cable inspection.

Drivers needing to get around the closure should take the Isabel Holmes Bridge or Interstate I-40.