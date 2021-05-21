CFPUA issues voluntary water conservation advisory

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Public Utility Authority has issued a voluntary water conservation advisory for customers in all parts of its service area, effective immediately.

While the advisory remains in effect, customers are asked to take steps to reduce their water consumption, particularly during outdoor irrigation. The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

An extended period of dry, hot weather had led to higher demand across CFPUA’s water systems.

This advisory is being issued to help ensure water remains available for all customers and for essential services such as fire protection. Depending on conditions, this advisory could be escalated to a mandatory water restriction advisory.

To save water during irrigation, CFPUA recommends that customers irrigate only between midnight and 6 a.m. and on the following days, according to the street address: