Cracker Barrel’s Wilmington location adds alcohol to menu

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The haven for all things “home cookin'” is about to up the ante in the restaurant world.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Stores is now offering alcoholic drinks.

The restaurant offers a selection of beer, wine, mimosas, sangria, and other adult beverages and they are available all day.

An employee at the Cracker Barrel in Wilmington say it is one of the company’s test stores.

It started adding alcohol to the menu a few months and response from customers has been good so far.