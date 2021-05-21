Higher threat for rip currents along North Carolina beach this weekend

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — This weekend’s beautiful weather will mean packed beaches this weekend but there will also be an increased threat for rip current.

As a storm system spins well off our coast it is producing a higher chance for rip currents through at least the weekend.

Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue is advising people to stay out of the water especially since they are not in the stands until next weekend. However, lifeguards will be patrolling the beaches so if you need them you can flag them down.

While New Hanover and Pender counties have the higher threat for rip currents, a chance still exists for Brunswick County beaches.

Experts say don’t swim against the current. You may be able to escape by swimming out of the current in a direction following the shoreline, or toward breaking waves, then at an angle toward the beach. Read more rip current safety tips here.