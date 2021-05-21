Local therapists to hold mental health awareness month event

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — May is mental health awareness month, and Saturday on group will use its resources to help the community.

Wilmington Mental Health will hold an open air even where locals can learn about health resources across the Cape Fear.

- Advertisement -

They can meet doctors, licensed counselors, yoga instructors, and even recruiters to help with job searches.

Therapist Joseph Rengifo said this is the first time they’ve ever held an event like this. He hopes it will be the first of many.

“That stereotype of mental illness as a bad thing… I think when we educate the community, we tell them that it’s more normal than they think. And it’s something that can be addressed and prevented.”

The event will happen from nine to five Saturday at 3825 Market Street.