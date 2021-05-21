Man dies in head-on crash with tractor trailer on US 421 in New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man died following a head-on crash with a tractor trailer on Highway 421 in New Hanover County.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 10 a.m. Friday in the 2500 block of US Highway 421 North.

A GMC truck crossed the center line and crashed head-on into an oncoming tractor trailer.

The driver of the truck died at the scene and the tractor trailer driver was not hurt.

The accident forced the road to closed for a portion of the day, but has since reopened.