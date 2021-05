NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A pedestrian was hit and killed early Friday morning on Carolina Beach Road near Silver Lake Baptist Church.

According to the NC Stat Highway Patrol, it happened just after midnight.

A man was walking on Carolina Bach Road when a car hit him. The man was taken to the hospital, but later died.

The driver was not hurt.

Investigators say no charged will be filed because the man was walking in the road.

No word yet on the victim’s identity.