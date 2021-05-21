North Carolina man sentenced in tobacco smuggling scheme

(AP) — A North Carolina farmer has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison in connection with a smuggling operation that drove tobacco into Canada.

The U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release that 55-year-old Phil Howard was sentenced for conspiring to commit money laundering and failing a false tax return.

The news release says documents and information presented in court says Howard arranged on more than 200 occasions to transport tobacco from Wilson to the Akwesasne Mohawk Nation Reservation near the U.S.-Canada border.

The operation cost Canada more than $600 million in taxes.

Howard was sentenced on Thursday.