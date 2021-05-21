North Carolina police officer suspended after video surfaces

LUMBERTON, NC (AP) — The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation has joined a police department in looking into a video which purports to show an officer shoving people on a bench at a store.
The Robesonian reports Pembroke Police Chief Ed Locklear released a statement saying his department was made aware of an approximately one-minute video which showed officers interacting with five different people in different scenes.
Locklear said his department has reviewed the video and is investigating.
The officer, who Locklear didn’t identify, has been placed on administrative suspension pending the outcome of the investigation.