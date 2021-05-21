Orlando Jones hosts Port City Comedy Jam

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Actor and comedian Orlando Jones is taking to the stage in Wilmington Friday and Saturday nights to let local comedians take their turn in the spotlight.

Port City Comedy Jam is an open mic event sure to bring the laughs. It is in the historic Front Street Market and Produce in downtown Wilmington. It is more than comedy, however, with area vendors surrounding the building to bring local goods to visitors. Find jewelry, clothes, gifts, and food before the shows start in the parking lot of Front Street Market at 604 S. Front Street.

Doors open at 7:15 p.m. and shows start at 8 both nights. Tickets are $20 with VIP options at $25. Face masks are required for entry.

Tickets available by clicking here for more information.