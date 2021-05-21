Poppy Day commemorated by American Legion Post 68 in Leland

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Members of the American Legion Post 68 handed out poppies in Leland on Friday as a tribute to veterans.

The flowers were handed out for a donation of any amount. All the money collected goes directly to helping veterans in Brunswick County.

The organization says many people wanted to learn about the importance of poppies, and donations were steady throughout the day.

“We’re thankful for a nice day,” Post 68 member Land Adrian said. “We’ve had a very good turnout. We’re just grateful for the fact that we have very good people here in Leland donating to our cause, and to the cause overall.”

Adrian encourages everyone to wear a red poppy in remembrance of the sacrifices made in service to the United States.