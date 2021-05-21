Six student-athletes sign letters of intent at Ashley High School

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Six student-athletes at Ashley High School are headed to the next level. The seniors signed their national letters of intent on Wednesday to continue their athletic and academic careers in college.

Ashley High School Athletic Director Kelly Lewis says the Class of 2021 deserves this and so much more for all they’ve gone through.

“It means a lot to me as an athletic director, to the coaches, and to the families,” says Lewis. “It is one of the best days that we have, where we get to celebrate the accomplishments of the student-athletes. There’s a small percentage that play at the next level. So, anytime we have the chance to celebrate them, we do.”

Below, is the list of the athletes that signed on Wednesday and where they’ll be attending college.

Cole Bondarek – Football – Methodist University

Malachi Chapman – Football – Methodist University

Trenton Hassel – Lacrosse – Lenior-Rhyne

Lexi Hinson – Basketball – Brunswick Community College

Kyle Fallon – Soccer – Cape Fear Community College

Emma Carter – Soccer – Cape Fear Community College