Two UNCW Softball players selected for All-Region team

WILMINGTON,NC (UNCW Sports)–UNCW junior catcher Jada Santiago and freshman infielder Tayler Vitola have been named to the All-Mid-Atlantic Region Third Team by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA).

Santiago and Vitola become the first UNCW players to earn All-Region honors since 2017 when Peyton Jordan and Rachel Willis collected Second-Team and Third-Team recognition, respectively.

“Jada and Tayler worked very hard this season to help their team achieve success,” Coach Kristy Norton said. “I think each of them learned a lot through this tough year and are excited to put in the work this summer to pick up where they left off.”

The Seahawks’ second-leading hitter with a .390 average, Santiago earned First-Team All-Colonial Athletic Association distinction after starting all 38 games for the Seahawks. She paced the team with 36 runs batted in, while her 41 hits ranked second overall. The Pine Level, N.C., native also laced a team-high 11 doubles and posted 12 multi-hit games, including a three-hit effort at Charleston on Apr. 17.

A three-year starter for the Seahawks, Santiago has tallied 96 hits in 108 career games, including 10 home runs, and driven in 68 runs.

Vitola started all 38 games in her freshman campaign and ranked third on the team with a .368 batting average en route to CAA All-Rookie Team notice. The Middletown, Del., product paced the Seahawks with 28 runs, while her 43 hits ranked second on the team. She registered a team-high 14 multi-hit games and carved out a 10-game hitting streak from Feb. 28-Mar. 20, 2021.