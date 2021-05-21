YMCA of Southeastern NC gearing up to launch swim safety and summer programs

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Summer is about a month away but the YMCA of Southeastern NC is preparing to kick off a number of camps and other programs for the summer.

The YMCA will also be managing and operating the city of Wilmington pools at Legion Stadium and Robert Strange Park, as well as New Hanover County’s pool at Echo Farms. Opening day is Saturday, May 29.

Echo Farms Pool Reservations: (910) 899-3038

Legion Stadium Pool Reservations: (910) 899-7348

Robert Strange Pool Reservations: (910) 899-7332

According to the YMCA’s website, all pool users are asked to come swim ready. Outdoor showers will be used to rinse off on the pool deck before entering the water. Pool users will be designated to a specific area in and out of the pool to minimize contact with others. All commonly touched surfaces will be cleaned between every group of swimmers. For more information visit www.ymcasenc.org/outdoorpools

Since May is National Water Safety Month, the YMCA is also offering a number of water safety programs.

“We are providing helpful tips throughout the month and encouraging families to enroll in swim lessons to reduce the risk of drowning,” said Shannon Berg, Branch Director of the Nir Family YMCA.

Swim for Life is a free water safety and swim lessons program available to children and adults ages 5 and older to help prevent drownings in our area. The Y will also be adding a Float for Life program for preschoolers ages 3 to 4. For more information contact Kate Norwood, Swim Lessons Coordinator at (910) 251-9622 x235 or visit www.ymcasenc.org/programs/swim-for-life to register online.

Some of the summer sport youth programs include new T-Ball program (ages 4-7), Sand Volleyball at Captain Bills (ages 7-14), Summer Swim Team (at Robert Strange Pool) and the Halo Hoops Summer League.

They’re also offering a number of summer camp programs offering day, sports and overnight camps at the Nir Family YMCA, First Baptist Church in Leland, Ogden YMCA Activity Center and YMCA Camp Kirkwood.