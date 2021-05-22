AMBER Alert issued for 5 month old child

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WWAY) — A statewide AMBER Alert has been issued for a five month old child who has gone missing.

Nora Starr Grant is approximately 2’5″ and weighs 28 pounds.

She has brown hair, and black eyes. Grant was last seen wearing a pink onesie with red and white flower designs.

Police say that there is allegedly one abductor: an unknown Black male, 20, who was last seen wearing a blue athletic sweatshirt, blue jeans, white socks, and blue Nike slides.

The incident occurred at 2434 Randleman Road.

The suspect was last seen traveling south on Randleman Road towards I-40.

He is believed to be driving a black 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan with NC license tag number HFK-2105.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Greensboro Police Department immediately at (336) 706-4230, or call 911 or *HP.